LaClare Creamery Awarded First Place at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest

MALONE, Wis. – LaClare Creamery, known for its world-class goat cheeses, celebrates receiving first place in the mixed milk cheese category in the 19th annual World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. Judging for this year’s contest took place from August 23-25 at MATC Culinary School in Madison, Wisconsin. An auction of all category first place winners will take place October 4, in conjunction with the World Dairy Expo at Alliant Energy Center in Madison. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund scholarships awarded annually to deserving students pursuing careers in the dairy industry.

LaClare Creamery’s Cave Aged Chandoka® was awarded first place in the mixed milk cheese category. Offered seasonally during the holidays, the Cave Aged Chandoka is a New Zealand-style cheddar crafted with fresh cow and goat milk. This cheese is aged 10-12 months to develop its earthy aroma filled with vegetable undertones. The rich, fudgy interior hints at complex notes of butter, citrus, and horseradish—creating a wonderfully flavorful cheese that continually evolves throughout its lifecycle.

“The LaClare team is honored to take home first place for our Cave Aged Chandoka in this year’s World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest,” said Patrick Considine, national sales director at LaClare Creamery. “We are enthusiastically dedicated to producing the best quality products possible, and this award affirms that our efforts are not in vain. It is an honor to be recognized alongside top Wisconsin cheesemakers.”

This year’s contest—sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association—received a record number of 1,560 entries from dairy processors throughout North America. Product categories included several varieties of cheese, butter, milk, whipping cream, yogurt, sour cream, sour cream dips, cottage cheese, ice cream, whey, and more.

For more information on the 2022 contest, category winners, and auction, visit the World Dairy Expo website.

With respect to sustainability, transparency, and tradition, LaClare creates unrivaled cheese products to please palates with clean, fresh flavor profiles that cannot be imitated. For additional information, visit laclarefamilycreamery.com.

About LaClare Creamery

LaClare traces its roots back to 1978. It has positioned itself as one of the 100% domestically produced goat cheese brands in the country. Our direct and local Wisconsin milk supply lets us set the standard for goat milk dairy products with a full line of award-winning specialty cheeses and fresh fluid goat milk. The business has received numerous national and international awards for its innovative and quality products. Learn more at https://www.laclarefamilycreamery.com