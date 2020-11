Professional cheesemaker Ian Treuer is living his dream.

He first started making cheese more than a decade ago: “I was looking for a hobby and it was that or make beer — and I don’t really drink.”

Like most rookies, it wasn’t smooth sailing at first.

“That first cheese was a hockey puck. It was hard… but I was determined to eat it,” Treuer said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global News