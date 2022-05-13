Laura Chenel Everything Bagel Fresh Goat Cheese Wins 2022 sofi New Product Award

Sonoma, CA — Laura Chenel’s Everything Bagel Fresh Goat Cheese, an inspired pairing of America’s original goat cheese with the ever-popular blend of sesame seeds, garlic, poppy seeds and onion, has won the new product award in the Cheese — Non-Cow Milk, Mixed Milk category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2022 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $170.4 billion specialty food industry.

Laura Chenel’s Everything Bagel Fresh Goat Cheese (Chabis) was one of 102 winners selected by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 53 product categories. This prestigious win recognizes the outstanding flavor and versatility of Everything Bagel Fresh Goat Cheese (Chabis) and acknowledges Laura Chenel for its continued commitment to crafting the highest-quality goat cheese in America.

“We at Laura Chenel are very proud that Everything Bagel Fresh Goat Cheese has been honored with the New Product sofi Award,” says Chief Executive Officer Laure Chatard. “To be distinguished by the specialty food industry for our newest flavor further validates our commitment to innovation, top quality products and creative flavors. We look forward to celebrating this achievement with the other amazing sofi Award winners, our colleagues and customers at the Summer Fancy Food Show.”

“The sofi Awards have been recognizing the best of the best in the specialty food industry for 50 years,” said Laura Lozada, vice president, Membership for the SFA. “We are thrilled to honor the innovation and creativity of our members, who are the foundation of the industry.”

Laura Chenel will showcase a collection of new and popular products at Booth 469 in the Deli Pavilion at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, June 12-14 at the Javits Center in New York City. Attendees will be able to sample smooth and creamy Everything Bagel Fresh Goat Cheese (Chabis) and the expanded line of 4-oz. Flavored Logs — both introduced in 2021 — in addition to perennial foodservice favorites Chef’s Chevre, Goat Cheese Crumbles and Marinated Goat Cheese. Discover why Laura Chenel Probiotic Goat Yogurt in glass jars is in high demand and perfectly aligned with consumers’ increasing desire for better-for-you dairy products.

Brand Manager Durae Hardy adds that Laura Chenel made America’s first artisan goat cheese 40 years ago and continues to lead the industry with top quality products that exemplify sustainability and innovation.

“Laura Chenel’s founding principles of care, quality and community guide the company in making more than goat cheese,” Hardy says. “Everything Bagel combines the best of our iconic original goat cheese with inventive flavors and taste experiences consumers crave. Every purchase also supports small family farms and our creamery’s sustainable practices including solar energy and on-site water recycling programs.”

Everything Bagel Fresh Goat Cheese (Chabis) (5 oz / SRP $5.99) The bright flavor and creamy texture of Laura Chenel’s fluffy “little pillows” of fresh goat cheese is combined with the iconic seed and spice blend of sesame, garlic, poppy and onion for the newest offering in Laura Chenel’s Fresh Goat Cheese (Chabis) line. Other flavors are Original, Thyme & Rosemary, Four Peppercorn, and Dill. Their higher moisture content and easy-open pouch makes them ideal for spreading on fresh vegetables, stirring into dips, thickening soups and pasta sauces, or even bringing creaminess to desserts.

Find Laura Chenel products in groceries via the store locator or via nationwide shipping at Northbay Creameries.

About Laura Chenel

Laura Chenel introduced a new chapter in American cheese in 1979 when she started making farmstead goat cheese with milk from her goats and techniques she learned in France.

Today, Laura Chenel still embodies its founding namesake’s trailblazing spirit as a leading producer of fresh and aged goat cheeses and goat yogurts crafted with fresh goat’s milk from family-owned farms in California, Oregon, Nevada and Idaho. Located in the heart of Sonoma County, Laura Chenel is the first creamery in the U.S. to be awarded the prestigious LEED Gold certification, and its commitment to sustainable practices, including solar energy and water conservation, helps preserve the terroir for generations to come.

For more information, visit LauraChenel.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook @LauraChenel.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today’s Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace, where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed, the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast.