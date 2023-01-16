Laura Chenel Previews New Mango Habanero Fresh Goat Cheese Log at Winter Fancy Food Show

Sonoma, California — Laura Chenel, America’s trailblazing producer of high-quality goat milk cheese for chefs and consumers, will preview a new product, Mango Habanero Fresh Goat Cheese 4 oz. Log at the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas on January 15-17 at Booth 631.

Long known as “the original chef’s goat cheese,” Laura Chenel has a rich history of inspiring culinary excellence and partnering with chefs. Mango Habanero was developed in collaboration with chefs from the Culinary Institute of America’s consulting team, at The CIA at Copia in Napa. It will be the eighth in Laura Chenel’s line of 4 oz. flavored logs that feature flavor infusions that complement its celebrated goat cheese and appeal to a variety of tastes. Mango Habanero is a flavor that speaks to the bounty and the culinary influences of Sonoma while meeting consumer demand for sweet heat.

Laura Chenel will also be showcasing four cheeses that earned international acclaim at the recent World Cheese Awards in Wales: gold medal-winning Original Fresh Goat Cheese and bronze medal-winners Thyme & Rosemary Marinated Goat Cheese and two of its flavored logs, Orange Blossom Honey and Black Truffle.

“The team at Laura Chenel is thrilled to showcase our award-winning cheeses and preview our newest flavor at the Winter Fancy Food Show,” says Laura Chenel Brand Manager Durae Hardy. “Our Mango Habanero Fresh Goat Cheese Log is a product that will spark conversations and generate excitement among buyers and consumers. It serves as a reminder of our tireless mission to make the highest quality and innovative goat cheese products on the market.”

Sample Laura Chenel’s full line of 4 oz. flavored logs and its other fresh and aged goat cheeses at Booth #631.

PREVIEW AVAILABLE FOR WHOLESALE ORDERING IN SPRING 2023

Mango Habanero Log (4 oz.) Fresh, creamy original goat cheese is mixed with ripe mango and habanero pepper in a spicy-sweet log that epitomizes the rich bounty and culinary inspirations of Sonoma. Serving Suggestions: Add interest and complexity to a decadent cheese board, top a Mexican-inspired salad or crispy fish tacos, or use for baking or in a dessert for the perfect balance of creaminess, sweetness and heat.

World Cheese Award Winners:

GOLD Fresh Goat Cheese Chabis (5 oz., SRP $6.99) Original Chabis’ gold medal follows its silver medal at the 2017 World Cheese Awards in London affirming its standing as a legacy product. An all-time customer favorite for its bright, tangy flavor and creamy texture that exemplifies the highest quality fresh goat cheese, Laura Chenel Fresh Goat Cheese Chabis has a higher moisture content than classic logs and comes in a convenient, easy-open pouch that makes it ideal for spreading, melting or piping into any recipe. Serving Suggestions: Spread on bread or crackers or make Zucchini Goat Cheese Ganoush, a recipe developed by chef Charles Voudouris of Los Angeles.

BRONZE Thyme & Rosemary Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz., SRP $9.99) Based on a heritage recipe Laura Chenel learned in France, discs of goat cheese are dried to concentrate their flavor and then packed in an olive oil blend containing mixed peppercorn, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves and spices that slowly infuse with delicious flavor and aroma. Serving Suggestions: Thyme & Rosemary Marinated Goat Cheese is best at room temperature on bread or crackers. It’s also delicious in salads (the marinade is a bonus dressing) or as a garnish for soups. Brush fresh tomatoes with the infused oil and roast them until they begin to brown.

BRONZE Orange Blossom Honey Log (4 oz., SRP $5.99) A delightful marriage of aromatic California orange blossom varietal honey and citrusy fresh goat cheese. Serving Suggestions: Substitute for cream cheese or serve with seasonal fruit for a fresh twist on dessert.

BRONZE Black Truffle Log (4 oz., SRP $6.49) Black Truffle is an indulgent umami-bomb of deep, earthy mushrooms and tangy goat cheese. Serving Suggestions: Stuff slices of Black Truffle goat cheese into burgers before grilling or crumble over roasted root vegetables. Pair with California sparkling wine or sauvignon blanc.

Where to Buy

Mango Habanero Fresh Goat Cheese Log will be available for wholesale ordering in Spring 2023. Look for Original Fresh Goat Cheese (5 oz.), Thyme & Rosemary Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz.), Orange Blossom Honey Log (4 oz.) and Black Truffle Log (4 oz.), plus other award-winning Laura Chenel cheeses, at specialty grocers and cheese shops nationwide. Find Laura Chenel products on the store locator on the website at: https://laurachenel.com/where-to-buy or visit Northbay Creameries, the online shop for Laura Chenel and its sister brands Marin French Cheese Co. and St. Benoit Creamery.

About Laura Chenel

Laura Chenel introduced a new chapter in American cheese in 1979 when she started making farmstead goat cheese with milk from her own goats using techniques she learned in France.

Today, Laura Chenel still embodies its founding namesake’s trailblazing spirit as a leading producer of fresh and aged goat cheeses crafted with fresh goat’s milk from family-owned farms in California, Oregon, Nevada and Idaho. Located in the heart of Sonoma County, Laura Chenel is the first creamery in the U.S. to be awarded the prestigious LEED Gold certification for achievement in green building sustainability. Its commitment to environmental practices, such as solar energy and water recycling, helps preserve the terroir for generations to come.