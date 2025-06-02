Leader Hosts the Deli and Prepared Food Industry

Elevation Foods makes its first-ever appearance at the upcoming IDDBA industry show.



Denver, Colorado – Elevation Foods, an emerging leader in the prepared food industry, is excited to announce its first-ever presence at IDDBA’s industry show in New Orleans.

“We are thrilled to showcase our menu of delicious, craveable prepared food at IDDBA and to grow our reputation as a dependable, creative partner that can surpass expectations and needs of both retailers and consumers” said Justin Malvick, Sr. Vice President of Sales, Elevation Foods.

Located in booth #4308, Elevation Foods will provide product samples, displays and space for meaningful conversations. Attendees can taste Cajun potato salad, pan-roasted potatoes tossed in parsley & garlic butter, rosemary-roasted breakfast potatoes, cranberry jalapeno dip, and caramelized onion & bacon dip.

“As first-time exhibitors, we are confident that the Elevation Foods team and portfolio of products will make a positive and memorable mark on the deli and prepared food industry,” said Kyla Morishita, Vice President Marketing & Innovation, Elevation Foods.

Elevation Foods will host Happy Hour in booth #4308 on Monday, June 2 from 4pm to 5:30pm. All are welcome to stop by to meet the team and taste the delicious, prepared food samples.

About Elevation Foods

Elevation Foods is a producer of prepared foods, focused on customer satisfaction and driven by a commitment to quality food. Our product portfolio includes quiche, frittata, chicken pot pie, deli salads, dips & spreads, and sous vide potatoes. Elevation Foods also collaborates with customers, in food service and retail, to develop innovative ideas and to turn a business objective into a delicious reality and quality on a scale. Visit elevation-foods.com for more information.