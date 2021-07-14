Leading Plant-Based Meats Company Unreal Deli Expands Offerings to ‘Steak Slices’ as the Industry Overall Takes Off

Plant-based diets are not only better for our health as individuals, but they’re also better for the health of our planet. Animal agriculture has been cited as the leading contributor to climate change, from excess methane released into the atmosphere to deforestation.

Increasingly people are trying to reduce their meat intake, especially since the pandemic, while still wanting to enjoy the great taste and flavors of the authentic meats they know and love. Many entrepreneurs are filling this need and creating new and unique companies and products.

As part of my research on purpose-driven companies, I recently had an email interview with Jenny Goldfarb, founder of Unreal Deli, which produces vegan Corn’d Beef, Roasted Turk’y and now their brand-new Steak Slices (currently available on their online store and rolling out into retail in late summer/early autumn).

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes