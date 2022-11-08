Lindemanns Honored with Lifetime Membership Award

NEWTON, WI – Phil and Mary Lindemann of Pine River Cheese Spread, were recently honored with the Lifetime Membership Award from the Eastern Wisconsin Cheesemakers and Buttermakers Association.

Each year the organization honors a member that goes above and beyond in their dedication and unselfish service to the Cheese and Dairy Industry.

The Lindemanns have certainly done that, with more than 40 years of hard work growing their business and promoting their award-winning cheese spreads across the country.

“We’re so honored to be accepting this award,” said Mary Lindemann, Marketing Director of Pine River. “When we think back on our career, every person in the room tonight made an impact on us and our business. It was special to be able to celebrate our success with them.”

The celebrations will continue into 2023, when Pine River celebrates its 60th Anniversary.

“My Dad would be so proud to see how the company has grown since he founded it in 1963,” said Phil Lindemann, CEO of Pine River. “Today, we are the Most Awarded Cheese Spread in the World, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

The Lindemanns received the award at the 28th Annual Convention held in Menasha, WI on November 2, 2022.

About Pine River Pre-Pack

Founded on more than five generations of experience in the dairy industry, Pine River produces three styles of award-winning Wisconsin Cheese Spread—Cold Pack Cheese Spread, Clean Label Cold Pack Cheese Spread, and Shelf-Stable Gourmet Snack Spread. We also offer Private Label, Food Service, and Fundraising services. Our cheese spreads are crafted one batch at a time in our state-of-the-art facility in Newton, WI. For more information, visit pineriver.com.