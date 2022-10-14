Lioni Launches Brand New Interactive Website Experience

Union, NJ – Lioni Latticini Inc, premier manufacturer of traditional fresh mozzarella cheese launched a brand-new interactive website (lionimozzarella.com) that functions as a powerful marketing and communications tool revealing its delicious award-winning products and culture. The new website communicates the family’s passion for producing a unique fresh mozzarella product. Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features, improved navigation, and functionality to help users navigate the site quickly and easily.

Some of the new features include:

Full product portfolio pairing product with application concepts

Seasonal recipes

Chef spotlights

Industry highlights & achievements

Fully responsive site – mobile, desktop, tablet friendly

SEO Optimization

This next-level multimedia experience heralds Lioni’s industry achievements and shares key events that represent the Lioni lifestyle brand. Capture the heart & soul of their business through the stunning product imagery and feast on the illustrations of mouthwatering recipes that will inspire cooks with engaging content. In addition, Lioni introduces their farmer partners through this platform to allow their visitors to discover the real-life connection from farm to table. Lioni is extremely proud to share their family’s cheesemaking tradition and how their products are used in everyday life.