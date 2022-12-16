Lioni’s Premium Line Garners a World Cheese Award Once Again

Union, NJ – Lioni Latticini, Inc.’s Stracciatella Panna Di Latte wins Bronze at the World Cheese Awards, held at the International Convention Centre, Newport, Wales UK on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Lioni’s Stracciatella was recognized by many of the world’s leading experts in cheese including cheesemakers, cheesemongers, buyers, chefs, retailers, and journalists. The cheeses were scored on attributes such as appearance, aroma, body, and texture, with the greatest emphasis on flavour and mouthfeel. With 4,434 entries from 42 countries and 900 companies world-wide, Lioni’s Stracciatella Panna Di Latte, impressed the judges in this most prestigious cheese-only event.

“It is incredibly rewarding to be recognized for excellence in cheesemaking for our latest product, Stracciatella Panna Di Latte at the most respected and influential cheese event in the world.” says Giuseppe Salzarulo, Co-founder, and Co-owner of Lioni Latticini, Inc.

Stracciatella Panna di Latte is an ultra-rich creamy cheese crafted from delicate shreds of pasta filata mozzarella and the finest authentic Italian cream. This most recent World Cheese Award is Lioni Stracciatella’s third accolade in 2022 since its launch, adding to the Specialty Food Associations Sofi™ Award, and its 1st place win at the American Cheese Society’s Cheese Judging Competition. All Lioni’s Premium line products have earned previous World Cheese Awards since 2012.

About Lioni Latticini, Inc.

The Salzarulo Family began its tradition in the Latticini business in the town of Lioni, Italy, many decades ago. Bringing old world Italian values and traditions to Brooklyn, NY, they have transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella. Utilizing modern technology and computer-monitored equipment imported directly from Italy, a strict attention to detail goes into every step of production. Lioni supplies buyers with a full product line of fresh mozzarella products for both food service and retail demands across the United States. They currently ship nationally each week via refrigerated trucking.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Instagram: @lionilatticini Website: www.lionimozzarella.com