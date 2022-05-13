Lioni’s Stracciatella Cheese Wins the Highly Esteemed sofi Award

Union, NJ – The sofi™ Awards have been honoring the best in specialty food for 48 years. This year, Lioni Latticini , well-known producer of Fresh Mozzarella, Burrata and Bufala Cheese proudly announces the New Product Award in Cheese, boasting the best in Specialty Food, a top honor as part of the Specialty Food Associations (SFA) Fancy Food Show.

Stracciatella Panna di Latte was one of 102 winners selected by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 53 product categories. Products are judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. All tastings are anonymous and are held at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center.

“We are grateful to be distinguished in the cheese category for this prestigious New Product Award,” says Giuseppe Salzarulo, Co-founder, and Co-owner of Lioni Latticini, Inc. “As food creators, we are always striving for authenticity and product excellence. This award is one of the ultimate forms of recognition in the Specialty Food Industry and we are extremely honored.”

The sofi™ Awards are open to members of the SFA and have been given each year since 1972. Winners will be showcased at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, running June 12-14, at the Javits Center in New York City. Open only to the trade, it is the largest East Coast B2B-only specialty food and beverage show. Lioni Latticini will be featuring and sampling their sofi™ Award-winning Stracciatella Panna Di

Latte at the Summer Fancy Food Show Booth #1769. For more information, visit specialtyfood.com

About Lioni Latticini, Inc.

The Salzarulo Family began its tradition in the Latticini business in the town of Lioni, Italy, many decades ago. Bringing old world Italian values and traditions to Brooklyn, NY, they have transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella. Utilizing modern technology and computer-monitored equipment imported directly from Italy, a strict attention to detail goes into every step of production. Lioni supplies buyers with a full product line of fresh mozzarella products for both food service and retail demands across the United States. They currently ship nationally each week via refrigerated trucking.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today’s Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled

SFA Product Marketplace, where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed, the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast.