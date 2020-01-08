Lipari Foods Issues Recall of Various Wedge Deli Sandwiches

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of various Premo and Fresh Grab wedge sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenesListeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The affected product can be identified by:

BrandProductLipari #SizeBest By DateLot #UPC
PremoWedge Ham & Cheese On Wheat9155095 oz.1/23/202031201912612510002001
PremoWedge Egg Salad On Wheat9155235 oz.1/23/202031201912612510002025
PremoWedge Chicken Salad On Wheat9155305 oz.1/20/202031201912612510002032
PremoWedge Tuna Salad On Wheat9155795 oz.1/23/202031201912612510002049
Fresh GrabWedge Ham/American On Wheat2526465 oz.1/23/202031201912612510002001
Fresh GrabWedge Egg Salad On Wheat2529015 oz.1/20/2020, 1/23/202031201912612510002025
Fresh GrabWedge Chicken Salad On Wheat2533775 oz.1/23/202031201912612510002032
Fresh GrabWedge Tuna Salad On Wheat2820225 oz.1/23/202031201912612510002049
Fresh GrabWedge Turkey No Cheese On Wheat2534455 oz.1/23/202031201912612510002100
Fresh GrabWedge Ham/American On White2534795 oz.1/23/202031201912612510093962

This was brought to our attention by JLM Manufacturing after environmental sampling returned a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to these products or recall.

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on December 31, 2019.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800- 729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.

