Lisbon Sausage Sold; New Owner to Keep Manufacturing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD — Mediterranean Greek Products has purchased Lisbon Sausage Co., including Amaral’s meat products and Antonio’s specialty foods, while promising to keep manufacturing in New Bedford.

“We like their story. We like the product line. And we like their infrastructure,” said Christopher Klotzbier, Vice President of Growth and Expansion at Mediterranean Greek Products. “We thought it’d be a great complement to what we’re doing to kind of grow our overall food distribution.”

For the past five to six years, Mediterranean Greek Products has been distributing feta cheese and olive oil from the Mediterranean region while looking for another food distribution company to complement their products — Lisbon Sausage Co. seemed to fit that mold.

