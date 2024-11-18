Little Sesame Launches First-to-Market Kids Hummus Cups

Available for Purchase in Whole Foods Markets Across the Country and Direct-To-Consumer

Washington, D.C. –– Trailblazer in the hummus category, Little Sesame, announced the debut of its Kids Hummus Cups—marking a significant milestone of becoming the first Kids Hummus to market. This launch reinforces the brand’s dedication to delivering clean and high-quality food for families, all while championing regenerative agriculture.

Little Sesame co-founders, Ronen and Nick, are both young parents and had an “aha” moment when they realized how much kids love hummus. Following a two-year journey to bring this product to market, their mission for this new line is twofold: to make food that is good for growing minds and bodies and in that process, to leave the planet better than they found it.

Made with zero artificial preservatives, the new Kids Hummus Cups are crafted in small batches using USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified, Clean Label Certified, and OU Kosher ingredients. Each pack features four small cups (2.5oz each) of freshly spun hummus, perfect for snacks on the go, packed for lunch, or easy meal time at home. The Kids Hummus Cups are available for $6.99 beginning November 1st at Whole Foods Market locations across the country, and online at eatlittlesesame.com.

All Little Sesame’s Hummus is made sustainably from American organic chickpeas, grown by regenerative organic farmers in Montana and throughout the North West. By creating a direct supply chain, Little Sesame supports sustainable farming and offers farmers security beyond the constraints of commodity crops.

“Creating a product that families can feel confident about has always been central to our mission,” said Nick Wiseman, CEO & Co-Founder of Little Sesame. “With the introduction of our Kids Hummus Cups, we’re not only offering children a delicious, plant-based snack that nurtures their growth but also promoting regenerative farming practices essential for the future of our planet.”

As the first hummus specifically crafted for children, the launch highlights Little Sesame’s dedication to creating innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of modern families, further solidifying its role in the growing market for better-for-you food. Learn more at www.eatlittlesesame.com and follow along @eatlittlesesame.

ABOUT LITTLE SESAME

Little Sesame is shaking up the category with its highly acclaimed freshly spun hummus. Founded in 2016 by Nick Wiseman and Ronen Tenne while cooking on the NYC fine-dining circuit, Little Sesame’s first evolution was as a pop-up in a 500-square-foot basement. This ultimately led to the duo opening their flagship restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C. in 2018. In June 2021, Little Sesame launched its grocery-ready hummus line in 14 Whole Foods Market locations. Today, Little Sesame is available in more than 2,000 stores nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Foxtrot, Erewhon, and more. Little Sesame is proudly made with American organic chickpeas that are 100% regeneratively grown exclusively for the brand by farmers in Montana and across the North West. Little Sesame is certified USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher, and uses fresh-squeezed lemon juice as its only preservative. Learn more at www.eatlittlesesame.com and follow along @eatlittlesesame.