Little Sesame to Embark on a ‘Summer of Hummus’ Road Trip

Chef-Driven Hummus Brand To Give Away 100K Hummus Samples During Nationwide Campaign

Washington, D.C. – Little Sesame, a trailblazer in the hummus category, is hitting the road this summer for a cross-country celebration of connection, community, and culinary excellence: The Summer of Hummus Road Trip. Powered by an iconic Volkswagen ID Buzz electric van, this nationwide campaign will bring Little Sesame’s mission to life across 20+ markets from June through August 2025, with a goal of sharing their signature smooth hummus and sunny vibes.

Designed to unite chefs, retailers, brands, and consumers while expanding the brand’s national footprint, the Summer of Hummus Road Trip marks Little Sesame’s largest experiential marketing effort to date, with various touchpoints throughout:

Hummus Happy Hours : Streetside pop-ups at local stores and community hubs, where the Little Sesame van will serve free hummus samples in a fun, casual setting. Kick-off event at Maine Brew Co in Portland, ME, plus stops at The Big Night in NYC, The Get-Go in Marfa, TX, and Golden Poppy in LA

: Streetside pop-ups at local stores and community hubs, where the Little Sesame van will serve free hummus samples in a fun, casual setting. Party with Friends : Little Sesame founders will be present for collaborative meals and dining experiences hosted with chefs, makers, and brands they love. Theodora/Thea in Brooklyn, Sumac in Sperryville, VA, and Highly Likely in Ojai, CA

: Little Sesame founders will be present for collaborative meals and dining experiences hosted with chefs, makers, and brands they love. Food for Thought Convos : Interactive discussions featuring farmers, brands, and organizations championing healthy food and farming.

: Interactive discussions featuring farmers, brands, and organizations championing healthy food and farming. Whole Foods Market Road Show : In-store sampling and giveaways across the country as part of the Whole Foods Market roadshow. Stops at 70+ WFM locations across the country, including stores in Asheville, NC, HQ in Austin, TX and Bozeman, MT

: In-store sampling and giveaways across the country as part of the Whole Foods Market roadshow.

“At Little Sesame, we believe that food has the power to bring people together,” said Nick Wiseman, CEO and Co-Founder of Little Sesame. “The Summer of Hummus Road Trip is our way of celebrating that connection while introducing even more people to our freshly spun hummus. From backyards to national parks, we’re excited to create memorable experiences across the country this summer.”

Drawing inspiration from the community spirit of their epic 2019 road trip, founders Nick and Ronen are bringing back the road trip to usher in an exciting new chapter for the brand. This milestone underscores Little Sesame’s impressive growth, including the launches of their Green Goddess and Golden Garlic Hummus in March and the first-to-market Kids Hummus line in November. From humble beginnings as a D.C.-based pop-up, the brand has expanded to nationwide distribution in over 3,000 stores, including Whole Foods, Wegmans, and Sprouts, plus hundreds of independent stores.

Confirmed stops on the Summer of Hummus Tour include: Portland (ME), Cambridge, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland (OR), Seattle, and more to come! Adding a crunchy snack pairing for this flavorful journey, the official pretzel of the Summer of Hummus is Stellar Snacks, a woman-owned brand shaking up grocery store shelves.

Details on the full list of stops, upcoming events, and exclusive content from the Summer of Hummus Road Trip will be available on eatlittlesesame.com starting next week. Learn more at www.eatlittlesesame.com and follow along @eatlittlesesame.

ABOUT LITTLE SESAME

Little Sesame is shaking up the category with its highly acclaimed freshly spun hummus. Founded in 2016 by Nick Wiseman and Ronen Tenne while cooking on the NYC fine-dining circuit, Little Sesame’s first evolution was as a pop-up in a 500-square-foot basement. This ultimately led to the duo opening their flagship restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C. in 2018. In June 2021, Little Sesame launched its grocery-ready hummus line in 14 Whole Foods Market locations. Today, Little Sesame is available in close to 3,000 stores nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Foxtrot, Erewhon, and more. Little Sesame is proudly made with American organic chickpeas that are 100% regeneratively grown exclusively for the brand by farmers in Montana and across the Northwest. Little Sesame is certified USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified, OU Kosher, and uses fresh-squeezed lemon juice as its only preservative. Learn more at www.eatlittlesesame.com and follow along @eatlittlesesame.