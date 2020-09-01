Loleta Cheese Products Being Sold Around California, but not in Humboldt County … Yet

While local favorite Loleta Cheese Factory no longer produces cheese locally after going into foreclosure late last year, products of the popular brand are being sold in grocery stores across California, though, ironically, not in Humboldt County.

Businessman Robert Stokes said he fell in love with Bob and Carol Laffranchi’s artisanal cheese recipe when he tasted it during a visit to the factory in 2012. At the time, the factory was entering bankruptcy. Stokes said he later acquired the Queso Kings sub-brand and in-house grilled cheese shop.

Since the factory went into foreclosure last year, Stokes has been reproducing the family’s recipe in Woodland and selling branded products at Safeway locations in the Bay Area, Sacramento Valley, Redding and even Reno.

