LPK1 Recalls Ready-to-Eat Chicken Caesar Wrap Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergen

USDA FSIS Deli February 24, 2025

WASHINGTON – LPK1, a Renton, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 303 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken Caesar wrap products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product’s individually-wrapped Caesar dressing packet contains fish (anchovies), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. 

The ready-to-eat chicken Caesar wrap products were produced on February 15, 2025, February 17, 2025, and February 19, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

  • 10-oz. clear clamshell containers containing “thoughtfully handmade just for you Chicken Caesar Wrap with parmesan cheese, lettuce, Caesar dressing” with Best By dates of 21 FEB, 23 FEB, 25 FEB, and lot codes LPK1WA046, LPK1WA048, LPK1WA050 printed on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P2276” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed to vending machines in office buildings in the state of Washington.

The problem was discovered by the establishment during a routine quality assurance check of ingredient labels. The establishment then notified FSIS that the product may contain fish (anchovy), which is not declared on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in office building vending machines. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and offices are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the vending machine owners.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kristin Elder, Media Relations Specialist, H+K Strategies, at kristin.elder@hkstrategies.com. Consumers with questions can contact Ryan Calbreath, Quality Assurance Manager, LPK1, at 925-457-6738 or customerservice@freshandreadyfoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

