Luxury Cheese is Now a Hot Black-Market Good

Martin Lerma, Robb Report Deli November 14, 2024

Thieves are attracted to cheese’s increasing value and rising global demand.

The luxury good of choice on the black market is not what you’d expect.

Counterfeit designer leather goods and premium sneakers often snag headlines when it comes to illicit trade, but cheese is quickly becoming a hot commodity, the BBC reported. Yes, the familiar dairy product has drawn the attention of international smugglers and other parties looking to profit from the most luxurious varieties. The practice gained wider attention just last month when what became known as the Grate Cheese Heist became an internet sensation. That robbery involved the disappearance of $390,000 of prized English cheddar, but it was just the tip of the iceberg.

