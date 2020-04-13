Maestri d’Italia Rebrands Plant-Based Deli Slices

Maestri d’Italia Inc. Deli April 13, 2020

We were extremely excited to introduce our new plant-based deli slices to the industry – re-branded under the new name Mia, with new packaging and 2 added varieties:  Turkey and Pepperoni. 

We were already out at Expo West when they cancelled the show, so you can imagine the disappointment.

AUTHENTICITY

We exclusively offer authentic European salumi: a wide assortment of deli-meat delicacies, sourced from various Regions renowned for their heritage and artisan tradition.

CRAFTMANSHIP

All of our products are made by family run businesses throughout Europe. We carefully select them and source only the highest quality foods, all made from passionate craftsmen committed to excellence.

GENUINENESS

We are committed to providing you with fresh, minimally processed deli-meats. We offer gourmet meats containing very few ingredients, treated using time honored recipes and respected culinary traditions.

CONVENIENCE

Our new facility located in New Jersey is dedicated to slicing and packing our slow-cured specialties. We are proud to provide an authentic italian taste experience, freshly sliced in the United States.

Visit www.maestriditalia.com

Related Articles

Dairy

Chobani Launches First-Ever Non-Dairy, Plant-Based Recipe

January 10, 2019 Chobani

“We have a belief: if we can’t make something better, we don’t make it at all. And for some time, we’ve felt that people deserve better non-dairy options,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. “We’ve come up with something that’s much better than what’s out there – a new recipe that’s absolutely delicious, but also meets our food philosophy of being nutritious, made with only natural ingredients and at a price that’s accessible to all.