Magazine Names Fairfield, CT Cheese Shop One of the ‘Most Iconic’ in America

Fairfield Cheese Company in Fairfield is one of the 10 “most iconic” cheese shops in America, according to Wine Enthusiast magazine.

Cheese scholar Carlos Yescas told the magazine that the shop has “amazing service” and an extensive selection of small-production U.S. and international cheeses, noting a particular seasonal winter selection from Vermont’s Jasper Hill Farm, wrapped in spruce.

“The owners are committed to diversity and inclusion in their mongering, and they’re also doing the hard work of connecting cheese enthusiasts to cheese with their tours,” he said.

