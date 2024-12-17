Magical Holiday Cheese Board Tips & Tricks from Caputo Cheese

Chicago — Caputo Cheese, a leading manufacturer of award-winning Italian cheeses, firmly believes that a staple of entertaining during the holidays is the art of a cheese and charcuterie board. Here are some of their tips and tricks for a magical board:

Find the right ratio – If a grand meal is part of the celebration, focus on a single indulgent cheese or a small assortment of similar cheeses, served with a curated selection of perfect pairings (a perfect cocktail or wine, 1 meat, 1 fruit/veg, 1 crispy element). i.e: Burrata served with some hand-tied fresh mozzarella Nodini, drizzled with fine olive oil, and marinated Cigliegini. Pair these with an Aperol Spritz or a bright Pinot Grigio, prosciutto or spicy Calabrese salami, along with oven roasted figs, Riesling and cinnamon poached pears, and spiced pecans.

If a grand meal is part of the celebration, focus on a single indulgent cheese or a small assortment of similar cheeses, served with a curated selection of perfect pairings (a perfect cocktail or wine, 1 meat, 1 fruit/veg, 1 crispy element). More is more – Introducing the grazing board. For all those get-togethers that involve the type of feasting that comes from a bottle, pulling out all the stops and going for an elaborate grazing board will fuel the revelry. An easy rules-of-thumb is to assume 3 oz of each cheese per person (up to 3, after 3, round down to 2 oz of each). Meats are similar: thickly sliced beef, turkey, or cooked sausages are close to 1 oz each, while thinly sliced Italian cured meats are closer to 1/3-1/2 oz each. Fresh fruit and vegetables cleanse the palette, so 4-8 ounces are appropriate. Dips and spreads are always popular. Offering at least ½ cup of each per person will keep bellies full and mouths happy. Nuts, dried fruit, and pieces of candy are perfect to fill in the gaps, so be prepared for ¼ cup of each for the nibblers. Bread and crackers are always tricky; a simple sliced baguette or sourdough points will carry the purists. The adventurous will devour seeded fruit & nut crackers. Assume about half 4 oz (a quarter of a baguette or a half-sleeve’s worth of crackers) each.

Introducing the grazing board. For all those get-togethers that involve the type of feasting that comes from a bottle, pulling out all the stops and going for an elaborate grazing board will fuel the revelry. Create a work of art – Go for a modular build! It’s heartbreaking to prepare a gorgeous spread only to have it start looking messy and shabby after the first pass. Set up multiple small boards that can be swapped out. Build it as a piece of art for the eyes as well as the mouth. The elements of art are often recognized as line, shape, texture, form, space, color, and value. Laying out uniform wedges of Parmesan to draw the eye towards a rosette of Sopresatta salami, lined with kalamata olives and green grapes, for example, ticks all the elements as well as creating a harmony of flavor.

Go for a modular build! It’s heartbreaking to prepare a gorgeous spread only to have it start looking messy and shabby after the first pass. Set up multiple small boards that can be swapped out.

About Caputo Cheese

Caputo Cheese specializes in the manufacturing and processing of fine Italian cheeses, including Parmesan, Romano, Asiago, and Fresh Mozzarella. Since 1978, the Caputo family has been crafting the finest cheeses, and the company’s award-winning products possess the quality, flavor, and consistency only high standards and family pride can produce. The brand’s Italian cheeses, hand-crafted products, artisanal style, and creative applications are recognized around the world.

Carrying on this legacy, Natale Caputo, CEO and President of Caputo Cheese, is gaining notoriety in the industry for modernizing the family business with his forward- looking approach, dynamic leadership, and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Caputo Cheese team engages with customers on new and relevant concepts, techniques, and innovations catering to their growing needs–one bite at a time!