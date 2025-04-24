Makers of the HERDEZ Brand Announce Newest Addition to Mexican Refrigerated Entrées Portfolio

HERDEZ® Al Pastor Seasoned Shredded Pork with Sauce offers a delicious blend of bold spices



ORANGE, Calif. — The makers of the HERDEZ® brand are expanding their HERDEZ® Mexican Refrigerated Entrées line with the addition of a classic pork dish celebrated for its bold, savory flavor: Al Pastor. The all-new HERDEZ® Al Pastor Seasoned Shredded Pork with Sauce, featuring tender, seasoned shredded pork simmered in a rich, flavorful sauce, brings delectable notes to every bite — with limited prep required.

This new variety includes tender shredded pork, seasoned with rich spices, a hint of citrus, and the smoky kick of chipotle chilis. Tacos Al Pastor is served in Mexico on small corn tortillas and paired with cilantro, green or red sauce, and sometimes pineapple. Whether layered in a cheesy Gringas Al Pastor or piled high on Street-Style Nachos, this new entrée brings serious flavor to every bite.

“As consumers continue to gravitate towards global-inspired meal solutions, this new variety delivers the perfect answer — making it easy to serve up a delicious dish that will have everyone asking for your secret recipe,” said Drew Parsons, refrigerated entrees brand manager at Hormel Foods.

In recent years, the demand for convenient meal solutions has risen substantially, particularly among younger consumers with busy lifestyles. They seek food that balances quality, nutrition and ease of preparation; food that delivers home-cooked quality without the time commitment. Heat-and-eat meat entrees like HERDEZ® Al Pastor Seasoned Shredded Pork with Sauce provide these meal solutions as a smart alternative to takeout or traditional cooking — all while never compromising on taste and quality.

HERDEZ® Al Pastor Seasoned Shredded Pork with Sauce retails for $9.98–$10.98 and can be found in major retailers nationwide.

About the HERDEZ® Brand

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and cooking sauce. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand of salsa in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand was founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovation authentic flavor experiences is at the forefront of its success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN’S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World’s Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.