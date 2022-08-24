Mann Packing Company Brings Mèzete Hummus to Costco Canada East Club Stores

Coral Gables, FL – Blazing its entry into the Canadian market, Mèzete™ – a premium-quality, ready-to-eat, global food brand – has partnered with Mann Packing Company – a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte N.A., Inc. and one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables in North America, including BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli, and MANN™ sugar snap peas in North America – to introduce its long-awaited gourmet hummus at select Costco Canada East Club Stores in Ontario and Quebec.

The Mèzete™ Gourmet Hummus Variety Pack is shelf stable, carefully designed for Costco members to enjoy a savory snack that contains 100% natural ingredients with no preservatives. Each variety pack includes Zesty Mixed Herbs (3x containers) and Fire Roasted Red Pepper (2x containers) (1075g total). The suggested retail pricing is $12.99 CAD.

“Mèzete is driven by a passion to share with the world authentic Eastern Mediterranean flavors, elevating the standards of ready-to-eat hummus and other traditional foods that have been enjoyed for centuries throughout the region,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President Marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte. “Our mission is to bring health-conscious consumers a taste of the Mediterranean through products that use all-natural ingredients and have zero preservatives, without compromising nutrition or flavor, while creating meaningful experiences with each meal shared with family and friends.”

“Twenty-eight years ago, we dreamt of producing a gourmet hummus that’s true to Eastern Mediterranean authentic taste. No compromise No shortcuts. Hummus that’s exactly true to what we enjoy here in Amman-Jordan. Rich in tahini, velvety smooth, and with basic recipe of all natural ingredients, said Salid Khaled Kasih, CEO, Mezete & Kasih Foods Production Co. “We truly believed that with hard work, innovation and true dedication, we would have a product that would win the admiration of consumers across the world. Today we are humbled to have the chance to present Mezete Hummus to Costco Canada East Region members.”

Introducing Mèzete to Costco Canada East Club Stores serves as a continuation of the company’s global expansion efforts, which have catapulted the family brand to more than 20 countries around the world to date.

Mèzete™ products provide consumers excellent plant-based nutritional value and ready-to-enjoy convenience, eliminating the need for home preparation, yet staying true to the taste of traditional home-cooked food. Mèzete hummus is the culmination of two decades of extensive research and development, complemented by cutting-edge Ultra High Temperature (UHT) aseptic food processing technology that enables the products to sustain a long non-refrigerated shelf-life, without artificial preservatives. Canadian consumers can now have fresh gourmet hummus on-hand with safe home pantry storage in ambient temperature, without the risk of spoilage.

After opening, Mèzete products can last up to three days in the fridge. For retailers, Mèzete products are manufactured to ensure consistent quality, while simplifying supply chain management by eliminating the need for cold storage and refrigerated transportation.

About Mèzete:

The Mèzete brand was launched by Kasih Food Production Company; a leading Jordanian manufacturer of Eastern Mediterranean foods with nearly 100 years of industry expertise. Today, Mèzete takes pride in over 250 million units sold and, most importantly, 250 million authentic gourmet food experiences created across all corners of the globe.

About Mann Packing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Gonzalez, CA, Mann Packing Co., Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of western vegetables, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli, and MANN™ sugar snap peas in North America. In 2018, Mann Packing was acquired by Fresh Del Monte N.A., Inc. Today, operating as the Fresh Del Monte vegetable division, Mann Packing continues to lead the way in product innovation. Mann Packing is consistently vigilant in food safety, employee wellness and quality assurance, making for one of the most trusted brands in the industry.