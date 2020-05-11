Manuel Martinez Joins Del Real Foods as its New CFO

MIRA LOMA, Calif. — Del Real Foods, a leading Hispanic refrigerated foods company, today announced the appointment of Manuel Martinez as its new Chief Financial Officer. Del Real is owned by a private fund affiliated with Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (“Palladium”) in partnership with the Cardenas family, the company’s founders.

Mr. Martinez most recently served as CFO of Nellson Nutraceutical, a leading provider of formulated nutrition solutions, including nutritional bars and functional powders, and as EVP and CFO of Windsor Quality, a leading marketer and manufacturer of ethnic frozen meals and snacks. Mr. Martinez earned his BS degree in Business Administration and his MBA from the University of California, and began his career in accounting.

“Manuel is a food veteran with decades of experience leading finance organizations and building companies into market leaders. We are excited about the drive and strategic thinking he will bring to Del Real as we continue to grow our business,” said Mike Axelrod, the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Martinez added: “I am passionate about Del Real’s mission of delighting customers with authentic Mexican food that can be enjoyed in the comfort of their homes, and am looking forward to joining Mike and his great team as the business enters its next phase of development and growth.”

About Del Real Foods

Del Real Foods, based in Mira Loma, California, is a manufacturer of branded and private label heat-and-serve authentic Mexican cuisine products including meats (like carnitas, barbacoa and al pastor), prepared specialty items (like tamales and pupusas), fresh salsas and side dishes. The company sells its products to the club, retail, foodservice and wholesale distributor channels. For more information on Del Real, please visit http://delrealfoods.com.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 35 platform investments and over 135 add-on acquisitions. A private equity fund affiliated with Palladium Equity Partners, LLC has been invested in Del Real Foods since October 2016. For more information on Palladium Equity Partners, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.