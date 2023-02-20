Maple Dale Cheese Co. Brand 1 Year Old Cheddar Recalled due to Listeria Monocytogenes

Summary

Product 1 year old Cheddar

Issue

Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria

What to do

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Maple Dale Cheese Co. 1 year old cheddar 235 g 6 23164 22235 6 VAT# 211227 BEST BEFORE 23AU21;

VAT# 211197 BEST BEFORE 23AU21

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.