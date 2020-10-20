Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc. to Shut Down Production at Monroe Cheese Plant

MONROE, Wis. — Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc. announced that it will be ending its partnership with Monroe’s Maple Leaf Cheese Cooperative.

“It’s with a heavy heart that after 24 years of working together with Maple Leaf Cheese Cooperative, dairy market volatility coupled with the coronavirus pandemic, has forced us to make the tough decision to discontinue production of our award-winning cheeses at our Monroe facility” President of Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc. Shirley Knox said.

Bob Bade, treasurer for Maple Leaf Cheese Cooperative, said they are searching for a new cheesemaking partner and hoping to rebrand themselves. The cooperative consists of 25 local dairy farms.

