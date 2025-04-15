Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Food Bank Fundraiser

When federal funding cuts eliminated local food buys for food pantries earlier this spring, the women behind an Illinois dairy stepped up with a fundraising campaign of their own.

What does a creamery do when a single entity purchases 48,000 pieces of cheese annually through federal funding that’s no longer available?

Illinois farmers and food banks started facing a challenge in March due to abrupt cuts to the Local Food Purchase Assistance program. The $17.8 million funding loss halted mutually beneficial transactions between farmers and food banks. Unable to fulfill a large cheese order to a local food bank, Marcoot Jersey Creamery, Greenville, Ill., launched a campaign to complete the orders as originally planned, despite funding cuts.

