Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Food Bank Fundraiser

Ava Splear, FarmProgress Deli April 15, 2025

When federal funding cuts eliminated local food buys for food pantries earlier this spring, the women behind an Illinois dairy stepped up with a fundraising campaign of their own.

What does a creamery do when a single entity purchases 48,000 pieces of cheese annually through federal funding that’s no longer available?

Illinois farmers and food banks started facing a challenge in March due to abrupt cuts to the Local Food Purchase Assistance program. The $17.8 million funding loss halted mutually beneficial transactions between farmers and food banks. Unable to fulfill a large cheese order to a local food bank, Marcoot Jersey Creamery, Greenville, Ill., launched a campaign to complete the orders as originally planned, despite funding cuts.

