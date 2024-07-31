Margherita Debuts 100% All-Natural Charcuterie Cuts for the Ultimate Snacking Experience

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Margherita®, an expert in crafting Italian meats using the highest standards and time-honored techniques, is growing its specialty dry sausage selection with the launch of its new All-Natural Charcuterie Cuts line. Made with high-quality ingredients and authentic Italian spices, these dry sausage slices offer the perfect protein bite for curating premium snacking spreads with exceptional flavor.

The new product assortment features three varieties including Uncured Italian Dry Salami, Uncured Pepperoni, Uncured Genoa Salami, with a savory duo pack of Uncured Pepperoni and Uncured Genoa Salami. Crafted with 100% all-natural ingredients – including pork, beef and authentic spices – the All-Natural Charcuterie Cuts deliver a flawless mix of flavorings for a true Italian taste.

Conveniently pre-sliced and expertly seasoned, the dry sausage selections are an ideal staple for enhancing grazing boards and charcuterie platters, or just enjoying on their own as a protein-packed bite. Each 12 oz. pack contains 6-10 grams of protein per serving with no MSG, artificial flavorings or colorings. Pair with your favorite cheeses, fruits or a glass of wine for a top-notch snacking experience.

Margherita’s All-Natural Charcuterie Cuts join the brand’s lineup of traditional and specialty meats. From existing pepperoni and salami products to prosciutto and hot ham, the brand’s flavorful offerings are skillfully prepared to capture old-world Italian flavor in every bite.

“Catering to charcuterie board lovers and snack enthusiasts alike, our latest dry sausage offerings promise an indulgent, protein-packed bite that is great to enjoy on its own or to enhance any entertaining spread,” said Douglas Baldwin, brand manager for Margherita at Smithfield Foods. “As we see a continued craze in the charcuterie category, consumers can feel confident in purchasing Margherita’s dry sausage slices because they’re made with delicious, 100% all-natural ingredients.”

Discover why Margherita’s new All-Natural Charcuterie Cuts bring true Italian taste to your table. The 12 oz. packs are available now at select retailers across the country. For more information and recipe inspiration, check out the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, and visit www.margheritameats.com.

About Margherita

Margherita fine Italian meats add inspiration to otherwise ordinary meals with a diverse selection of traditional and specialty Italian products sure to add a bold touch to any dish. The brand is known for its traditional methods and exceptional quality, supplying meats that families will love. The products are made by a team of dedicated culinary experts who turn the act of making meat products into an art. For true Italian taste, make it Margherita. For more information, visit www.margheritameats.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Margherita is a brand of Smithfield Foods.