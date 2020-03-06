Marin Cheesemakers Celebrate Annual Artisan Festival

As the 14th annual California Artisan Cheese Festival quickly approaches March 27 through 29 and participating cheesemakers are being announced, it’s no surprise that Marin is well-represented.

Gear up for the big weekend during California Artisan Cheese Week from March 21 through 29, when 28 local restaurants and tasting rooms — like Nick’s Cove in Marshall — will offer special cheese-focused dishes and menus all week long.

At the festival’s final evening celebration, Marin is making a big showing at Cheese, Bites and Booze from 6 to 9 p.m. March 28. Bivalve Dairy, Cowgirl Creamery, Marin French Cheese, Nicasio Valley Cheese Co., Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Tomales Farmstead Creamery, AppleGarden Farm, Good Earth Natural Foods, Nick’s Cove, Nugget Market, Palace Market, Rustic Bakery and Whole Foods are among the more than 50 regional cheesemakers, mongers and chefs. All are coming together to craft and share their culinary inventions and partake in a light-hearted competition during which participants can vote for their favorite cheese creation.

