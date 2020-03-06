Marin Cheesemakers Celebrate Annual Artisan Festival

LEANNE BATTELLE, Marin Independent Journal Deli March 6, 2020

As the 14th annual California Artisan Cheese Festival quickly approaches March 27 through 29 and participating cheesemakers are being announced, it’s no surprise that Marin is well-represented.

Gear up for the big weekend during California Artisan Cheese Week from March 21 through 29, when 28 local restaurants and tasting rooms — like Nick’s Cove in Marshall — will offer special cheese-focused dishes and menus all week long.

At the festival’s final evening celebration, Marin is making a big showing at Cheese, Bites and Booze from 6 to 9 p.m. March 28. Bivalve Dairy, Cowgirl Creamery, Marin French Cheese, Nicasio Valley Cheese Co., Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Tomales Farmstead Creamery, AppleGarden Farm, Good Earth Natural Foods, Nick’s Cove, Nugget Market, Palace Market, Rustic Bakery and Whole Foods are among the more than 50 regional cheesemakers, mongers and chefs. All are coming together to craft and share their culinary inventions and partake in a light-hearted competition during which participants can vote for their favorite cheese creation.

13th Annual California Artisan Cheese Festival Announces Seminar Lineup and More Event Details For March 23-24

January 8, 2019 California Artisan Cheese Festival﻿

California’s premier cheese event, the California Artisan Cheese Festival, is pleased to announce the presenters for the Seminars to be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Cheese enthusiasts who attend this beloved weekend festival will have the opportunity to experience new, limited-production, and rare artisan cheeses all while learning about the art of cheesemaking from some of the industry’s most knowledgeable experts through a variety of interactive seminars.

13th Annual California Artisan Cheese Festival Announces Participants for Artisan Cheese Tasting & Marketplace

March 8, 2019 California Artisan Cheese Festival

California’s premier cheese event, the California Artisan Cheese Festival, is pleased to announce the participants for its signature event:Artisan Cheese Tasting and Marketplace taking place Sunday, March 24. The popular weekend festival, taking place March 23-24, attracts more than 2,500 guests, and brings together the top California cheesemakers, artisan producers, authors, chefs, brewers, winemakers and turophiles for two days of cheese tasting, education and celebration.