Marin French Cheese Co. Marks 160 Years of Artisan Excellence

The Country’s Oldest Cheese Company Celebrates a Legacy of Handcrafted Tradition and Taste

Petaluma, California — Marin French Cheese Co., the country’s oldest cheese company, proudly celebrates 160 years of cheesemaking on its historic ranch in the heart of Northern California’s picturesque Marin County. Founded in 1865 during the height of the Gold Rush, Marin French Cheese Co. has grown from nourishing hungry pioneers to crafting award-winning cheeses that showcase the legacy of the American West in the palm of your hand.

“For 160 years, Marin French Cheese Co. has been a place where tradition and innovation come together—and our Petite Breakfast fresh Brie is a great example of that,” said Emma Hofer-Louis, CEO of Marin French Cheese Co. “Ours is a uniquely American story. We started out feeding Gold Rush pioneers in the 1800s and today, we’re making award-winning cheeses that are enjoyed across the country. What’s never changed is our commitment to quality, creativity, and care—for the cheese, the land, and the people behind it all. After more than a century and a half, we feel a deep sense of pride and responsibility to carry this legacy forward, honoring the past while continuing to evolve.”

At the heart of the 160th anniversary celebration is Marin French Cheese Co.’s flagship cheese—Petite Breakfast, a distinctive 4 oz. wheel that has endured the test of time. Unlike anything else on the market, this little wheel carries a big story of American cheesemaking heritage. Originally crafted out of necessity and creativity by founder Jefferson Thompson when the Gold Rush population boom caused a Bay Area egg shortage, Petite Breakfast provided a hearty, protein-rich alternative for the morning meal. Today, as consumer interest in fresh cheeses continues to rise — Marin French Cheese Co. is expanding its beloved Breakfast Range with three exciting new offerings: Petite Breakfast Chive, Petite Breakfast Everything, and Big Breakfast.

Petite Breakfast Chive (4 oz., SRP $7.99): A small-format brie that skips the aging room for a fresh, rindless experience. Chopped chives add vibrant, herbaceous flavor and a lingering savory finish that perfectly complements the cheese's creamy texture and culture-forward tang.

Petite Breakfast Everything (4 oz., SRP $7.99): Inspired by a breakfast favorite, this small-format fresh brie is loaded with Everything spice blend, delivering bold, savory notes and a satisfying crunch that complements its tangy, creamy base—creating a versatile cheese perfect for any time of day.

Big Breakfast (8 oz., SRP $14.99): A larger format that delivers on consumer demand while maintaining the beloved characteristics of the 4oz. original. Without the bloomy white rind and with a fresher, firmer paste, it offers a tangy flavor and a smooth finish. It crumbles, melts, and incorporates seamlessly into dishes that a traditional aged brie cannot.

Set on its historic 700-acre ranch, the Marin French Cheese Co. creamery continues to operate its beloved cheese shop, where visitors can savor the full range of handcrafted cheeses, along with local artisan foods, craft beers, and specialty wines. Commemorating the anniversary, a new sparkling wine, 1865, will be available exclusively for purchase in-store. The on-site café continues to delight with freshly prepared sandwiches and salads that spotlight the handcrafted cheeses, with new seasonal specials offered throughout the anniversary year. Guests can also take part in weekly tastings featuring local partners, explore exclusive in-store bundles and gift baskets, and immerse themselves in the shop’s updated museum display, which highlights the ranch’s storied history. Each visit offers a unique, memorable experience, connecting food lovers to a cheesemaking tradition that has spanned generations.

Marin French Cheese Co. has long been a pioneer in American cheesemaking, known for crafting exceptional cheeses that consistently surprise and delight both enthusiasts and experts. Guided by a steadfast commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and stewardship, the brand embodies the legacy and pioneering spirit of the American West. Marin French Cheese Co.’s award-winning soft-ripened cheeses are available at select grocers and specialty cheese shops nationwide, through the store locator on their website, and via Northbay Creameries.

Born in the West when it was still wild, Marin French Cheese Co. has been handcrafting cheese on their historic ranch in Northern California since 1865. Celebrating 160 years in 2025, Marin French is the country's oldest cheese company, blending time-honored techniques with modern creativity and using highest-quality California milk. From feeding hungry gold rushers to gracing today's finest tables, Marin French Cheese Co. produces award-winning, original cheeses that connect past and present with every bite.