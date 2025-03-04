Market 32/Price Chopper Introduces Allie B’s Mac & Cheese at Select Locations 

Beloved, Award-Winning Dish Now Available at 21 Capital Region Stores



Schenectady, NY – Market 32/Price Chopper announced that Allie B’s Mac & Cheese—one of the Capital Region’s most beloved comfort foods—is now available in the Foodfare department at 21 Market 32/Price Chopper locations in convenient hot grab-and-go and cold take-and-heat containers, the hot buffet, and via online catering orders, making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy. The highly anticipated retail debut happened alongside a sampling event at a Market 32 on Albany’s Central Avenue.

The premium new product—made with hand-cracked eggs, choice cheeses, and other fine ingredients—marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration for Market 32/Price Chopper. Each container of Allie B’s Mac & Cheese displays both the Market 32/Price Chopper and Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen logos, becoming the first Foodfare item to join the company’s home.grown. initiative, which features the finest and freshest products from local producers and growers.

“We take immense pride in spotlighting the very best of our community’s food culture, and Allie B’s Mac & Cheese defines that,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Market 32/Price Chopper president. “This outstanding addition to our stores reflects the strength of our small business partnerships and our commitment to bringing customers the highest quality, most delicious locally crafted products.”

The creamy, like-homemade dish, created by Kizzy Williams, owner and Head Chef of Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen in Albany, NY, has been an area favorite for years and was recently recognized as the best in the region, winning first place at last year’s 14th annual Mac and Cheese Bowl in Cohoes, NY. Williams was also one of the early grant recipients of the Business for Good Foundation, a non-profit focused on bridging the wealth gap in America. Williams’ original restaurant recipe is made using Market 32/Price Chopper’s PICS and Own-Brand ingredients.

“To be able to share our award-winning recipe with so many more people throughout the Capital Region is a dream come true,” said Williams. “As a Black female entrepreneur, I hope my story inspires others, especially young Black women, to pursue their dreams.”

Market 32/Price Chopper merchandising and marketing teammates worked closely with Williams over the course of several months, advising on requirements and standards necessary to meet retail specifications, setting a model for community-based partnerships.

“We’re proud to continue to support Kizzy in her journey and are excited to help bring Allie B’s Mac & Cheese to households across the region,” added Ed Mitzen, Co-Founder, Business for Good Foundation.

“As a connector, the Capital Region Chamber helps businesses and individuals access vital resources — sometimes, that means simply making the right introduction,”said Mark Eagan, Capital Region Chamber president and chief executive officer. “We’re thrilled that our Leadership Capital Region program played a role in uniting Allie B’s and Market 32. It is a testament to the power of collaboration between small businesses, corporate partners, and community organizations.”

The public is welcome to try Allie B’s Mac & Cheese during free sampling events at the 21 Market 32/Price Chopper stores where it’s available:

Date Time Store Thursday, February 27, 2025 10am-1pm 709 Central Ave Sunday, March 2, 2025 11am-2pm Brunswick Tuesday, March 4, 2025 4pm-6pm Eastern Parkway Thursday, March 6, 2025 4pm-6pm Madison Ave Sunday, March 9, 2025 11am-2pm Nott St Tuesday, March 11, 2025 4pm-6pm Delaware Ave Thursday, March 13, 2025 4pm-6pm East Greenbush Sunday, March 16, 2025 11am-2pm South Colonie Tuesday, March 18, 2025 4pm-6pm Route 50 Thursday, March 20, 2025 4pm-6pm Market Bistro Saturday, March 22, 2025 11am-2pm North Greenbush Tuesday, March 25, 2025 4pm-6pm Watervliet Thursday, March 27, 2025 4pm-6pm Clifton Park Plaza Sunday, March 30, 2025 11am-2pm Glen St Tuesday, April 1, 2025 4pm-6pm Altamont Ave Thursday, April 3, 2025 4pm-6pm Hudson Valley Plaza Sunday, April 6, 2025 11am-2pm Clifton Shoppers World Tuesday, April 8, 2025 4pm-6pm Malta Thursday, April 10, 2025 4pm-6pm Mohawk Commons Sunday, April 13, 2025 11am-2pm Glenmont Tuesday, April 15, 2025 4pm-6pm Bethlehem

About Market 32/Price Chopper

Based in Schenectady, NY, Market 32/Price Chopper operates 129 Market 32 and Price Chopper supermarkets and one Market Bistro, employing 16,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting-edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com.

About Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen

Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen is located at 353 Clinton Avenue in Albany, NY. The restaurant is named for the late Allie Bee Bethea, native of South Carolina. Owner and Head Chef Kizzy Williams continues the tradition of her mother’s recipes and delivers unmatched customer service and business style to New York’s Capital Region.