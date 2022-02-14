Mark’s Mindful Munchies Introduces Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Maple & Sea Salt Chips

Mark’s Mindful Munchies, known for its innovative Pop Bitties Air Popped Ancient Grain Chips and Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips, today announces the launch of Pop Bitties Maple & Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips.

Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips are crunchy, better-for-you air-popped chips that showcase the naturally rich taste of sweet potatoes and the wonderfully earthy flavor of brown rice. Light and crispy, the chips are perfect right out of the bag and also delicious with your favorite dips and toppings. The chips are also available in Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt varieties and are non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, corn-free, tree nut, peanut-free, and vegan. With only 120 calories, 3.5g fat and 1g protein per serving, Pop Bitties Maple & Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips are also free from trans fats and artificial ingredients.

Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins A, B, and C; minerals such as potassium and manganese; and contain natural anti-inflammatory properties. Brown rice is a highly nutritious, naturally gluten-free grain that is high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

“Our Pop Bitties chips are perfect for the health-conscious consumer looking for a flavorful snack,” says Mark Andrus, founder of Mark’s Mindful Munchies. “The salty-meets-sweet flavor profile of our new Maple & Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips is fantastic, and the light crunch is super satisfying.”

Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips are available in 3.5 oz. bags both online and at grocery stores across the country. For more information, please visit PopBitties.com.

About Mark’s Mindful Munchies

Founded by snack food industry veteran and health nut Mark Andrus, Mark’s Mindful Munchies offers a delicious way to enjoy whole grains with its Pop Bitties Air Popped Ancient Grain Chips and Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips. Health and the environment are top priorities — the company’s plant-based snacks are not only packed with nutrition, but are also sourced responsibly. Visit PopBitties.com to learn more and follow on Instagram and Facebook.