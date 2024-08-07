Mary’s Gone Crackers Unveils New Packaging to Highlight Leading Organic and Gluten-Free Status

The redesigned, eye-catching packaging emphasizes the company’s commitment to organic, gluten-free ingredients and introduces new convenient sizes for single and family snacking

RENO, NV – Mary’s Gone Crackers, a trailblazer in the organic and gluten-free snack industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new packaging for the popular Super Seed varieties and Original flavor crackers. The redesigned packaging, available in both a new 4 oz. box and the existing family size 6.5 oz. box, aims to provide consumers with more convenient premium snacking options with lower out-of-pocket costs.

The new designs prominently showcase Mary’s Gone Crackers’ commitment to organic, gluten-free and plant-based ingredients, ensuring that these key attributes are clearly communicated to consumers. With eye-catching designs and enhanced visibility of product benefits, the packaging now emphasizes the brand’s dedication to quality and transparency.

“Our new packaging conveys the breadth of what Mary’s Gone Crackers offers, especially our commitment to healthy organic ingredients and family farms,” explained Michael Finete, CEO of Mary’s Gone Crackers. “Consumers today are more informed and educated than ever before. They want to know exactly what they are putting into their bodies, and this new packaging better highlights all the great ingredients that go into our products as well as our commitment to do the right things for our planet and our families, always.”

Mary’s Gone Crackers has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since its founding in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. The company remains dedicated to using mostly plant-based and sustainably sourced ingredients, catering to health-conscious consumers across the United States and Canada.

The new packaging will roll out for the Super Seed varieties and Original flavor crackers first, with plans to extend the redesign to other products in the Mary’s Gone Crackers lineup later this year. This important initiative will add further to the company’s accelerating sales and strengthen its position as a category leader.

Mary’s Gone Crackers’ products are minimally processed from consciously and sustainably sourced ingredients. The company believes that the healthy choices made for our bodies should also be healthy for the planet. Even more, the company’s nut-free facility and Kosher Orthodox Union certification further emphasize their dedication to consumer health and safety.

Finete also expressed his excitement about the redesign, concluding, “We are thrilled to introduce this fresh new look for Mary’s Gone Crackers. Not only does it better represent our brand values and the quality of our ingredients, but it also paves the way for the introduction of exciting new flavors that we have in store for the coming year. Stay tuned to hear more about what we’ll be announcing!”

About Mary’s Gone Crackers

