Marzetti Spicy Ranch Seasoned with TABASCO Sauce Brings the Perfect Blend of Heat and Creaminess to Fans Who Refuse to Settle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For over a century, Marzetti and TABASCO® Brand have been crafting craveable flavors. Now, for the first time ever, these two trusted brands have teamed up to unleash the ultimate refrigerated spicy ranch—a rich, creamy Marzetti ranch fused with the unmistakable flavor and excitement of TABASCO® Pepper Sauce.

With spicy food booming and ranch remaining America’s #1 dressing, consumers are increasingly seeking higher quality, better-tasting products that deliver flavor without compromise. Found in the fresh produce aisle, this refrigerated dressing is made with quality ingredients, no preservatives and no artificial flavors, bringing a much-needed punch of flavor to the refrigerated dressings category. Perfectly balancing the creaminess of Marzetti Ranch with the flavor and heat of TABASCO® Sauce, this dressing is artfully blended to elevate—not overpower—your favorite pizza, wings, fries, salads, burgers, tacos and more.

“Hot sauce and ranch fans take their favorites seriously. Consumers aren’t just chasing heat; they crave balance and depth of flavor, and that’s exactly what our culinary team delivered,” said Brett Castle, Vice President of Brand Management at T. Marzetti Company. “TABASCO® Brand is the highest-trusted name in heat and pepper expertise, making it the ideal partner for us to bring a spicy ranch to the refrigerated dressings category.”

This spicy ranch brings a twist to the traditional refrigerated dressing space and proves that ingredient-conscious consumers don’t have to compromise on flavor. The collaboration, which was facilitated by IMG Licensing, will be a game-changer for ranch lovers and heat seekers alike. It’s a new era for indulgent taste.

“For over 150 years, TABASCO® Brand has made food more exciting with our products’ signature kick of heat and flavor,” added Kate Neuhaus, Director of Global Marketing Communications at McIlhenny Company. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Marzetti to bring our pepper expertise into the world of refrigerated ranch dressings and can’t wait to see how fans use it to make their favorite foods even more exciting.”

Fans can find Marzetti Spicy Ranch Seasoned with TABASCO® Sauce in the refrigerated produce section at Kroger nationwide now, with availability at Walmart and other local grocery stores by May.

To learn more and stay up to date on additional distribution, visit https://marzetti.com/products/spicy-ranch-seasoned-with-tabasco-sauce/.

