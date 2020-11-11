Maytag Dairy Farm Announces Release of New Honey

Newton, IA – Maytag Dairy Farms is pleased to announce the release of a new branded product: Maytag Dairy Farms Honey. The Iowa honey is a light golden color with a sweet taste reflecting the blossoms that grow on Maytag Dairy Farms land. Two sizes of jarred honey and boxes of natural honeycomb are now available for purchase directly from Maytag Dairy Farms and through retail partners in the coming year.

Sustainably made with help from the bees at Maytag Dairy Farms, the honey and the honeycomb are a natural extension of existing product lines. Maytag Dairy Farms flagship Blue Cheese and Maytag Farm Reserve, a new blue cheese released in fall 2020, both pair perfectly with the sweetness of this Iowa made honey.

“Honey has been a classic pairing with our Maytag Blue Cheese for decades,” said CEO, Don Boelens. “We are excited to expand our portfolio with another artisan product that enhances the enjoyment of our cheese.”

On October 11, 1941, the first wheels of Maytag Blue Cheese were formed and put to age in hillside caves. Today, the legacy continues using the same handcrafted methods on the same farm in Newton, IA. In January 2019, the company was acquired by West Des Moines, IA based Midwest Growth Partners.