Maytag Dairy Farms Announces Hire of Jeff Kent in New Sales Position

Newton, IA- Maytag Dairy Farms is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeff Kent in the newly created role of Vice President of Sales. Jeff joins the Maytag Dairy Farms team with a career-long experience in sales and the dairy industry.

Prior to joining Maytag Dairy Farms, Jeff served as the Senior Vice President of Cheese and Butter at Foremost Farms, a Wisconsin based milk products company. During his successful tenure there, he rose through the ranks serving as Director of Sales and Marketing as well as the National Head of Sales. Kent’s experience also includes building brands Joseph Gallo Farms and Glanbia Foods. In this new VP of sales role, his knowledge and vision will be focused on growth into new markets and with new customers nationwide.

“Maytag Dairy Farms is an incredible company and we need to keep telling that story to new customers and buyers,” commented Maytag Dairy Farms CEO Don Boelens. “Jeff is absolutely the right person to carry that message and help us grow into the future.”

Maytag Dairy Farms produced the first wheels of world-famous Maytag Blue Cheese in 1941. The tradition continues using the same handcrafted methods on the same farm in Newton, IA. In early 2019, the company was purchased by West Des Moines, IA based Midwest Growth Partners.

