Maytag Dairy Farms Passes Safe Quality Food Audit

Maytag Dairy Farms is pleased to announce they have passed the independent Safe Quality Food Level 3 certification inspection audit. The certification ensures the highest level of operation standards and systems throughout a facility in the food manufacturing sector.

Maytag Dairy Farms has been crafting artisan blue cheese in their Newton production facility for nearly 80 years. The independent SQF Certification demonstrates the artisan cheesemakers ongoing commitment to food safety and continued modernization of its business. The certification included extensive review and assessment across nearly every facet of the Newton facility.

“Food safety is a top priority both for Maytag Dairy as well as many of our customers,” Maytag CEO Don Boelens said. “This certification will help us continue to grow and partner with retailers and high-end purveyors nationwide.”

