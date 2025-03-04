MCT Dairies Introduces Guinness Cheddar to the U.S. Market

Diageo and their licensing agency Beanstalk have expanded the GUINNESS™ beverage brand into broader categories. Extension under licensing is an important strategy for the GUINNESS™ brand; it’s all about building brand equity in a meaningful way. The GUINNESS™ licensing program ignites magic through food; it feels special and premium. Gourmet or speciality foods present a large growth opportunity.

Coombe Castle International, a UK-based, family-owned specialist producer and exporter of high quality British and Irish dairy brands, is licensed for GUINNESS™ Cheddar, the world’s only official GUINNESS™ cheese. They have joined forces with MCT Dairies in the US to deliver this Great British Cheese to customers and consumers state-wide.

Coombe Castle’s Sales & Marketing Director, Ben Hutchins, comments: “We’re delighted to be partnering with MCT Dairies and excited to reignite the presence of GUINNESS™ Cheddar in the US market, both on retailer shelves and in the food service industry”.

Handcrafted with the finest quality ingredients, made with care and matured specifically to suit the intricate flavor combinations required to produce this bold, delicious and malty cheese. The Cheddar curds are blended with GUINNESS™ Stout to absorb the complex flavor notes and give the cheese its unique flavor profile. The dark stout contrasts with the pale straw-color Cheddar, providing its signature marbled appearance.

Cheddar cheese infused with the distinctive flavor of GUINNESS™ gives a perfectly balanced, slightly sweet, and malty flavor with a smooth, creamy texture.

Available in 4 formats: 6.3oz(180g) prepack, 7oz(200g) wax truckle, 2.6lb(1.2kg) wax loaf, 6.6lb(3kg) loaf

Milk type: Cow

Milk treatment: Pasteurized

Rennet: Vegetarian

Texture: Medium firm

Drink pairings: Enjoy with the obvious GUINNESS™ or a full-bodied red wine such as Pinotage, Malbec or Primitivo.

Serving suggestions: Tastes delicious sliced onto a burger to create a great alternative to a standard Cheddar cheeseburger. Or try it as a cheesy dip perfect for dipping nachos or pretzels.