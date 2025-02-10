MeatCrafters Launches Exciting New Packaging and Product Line for Sliced Charcuterie and Single Salamis

Landover, MD – MeatCrafters, a leader in hand-crafted charcuterie, salamis, sausages and bacon, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new line of sliced charcuterie and single salamis, featuring innovative, easy-to-open packaging. This new line is available in an eye-catching assortment of colorful packaging that highlights the quality and artisanal craftsmanship of MeatCrafters offerings.

With the growing demand for convenient and flavorful snacking and dining options, MeatCrafters has taken significant steps to enhance the consumer experience. The new easy-to-open packaging ensures that customers can enjoy their favorite salami and charcuterie products without the frustration of traditional packaging methods. No more struggling with scissors or tearing through plastic; our innovative design allows for a simple and quick opening, making it easier than ever to savor our premium meats.

In addition to the enhanced packaging, MeatCrafters has doubled the amounts of the previous packages of the sliced charcuterie, which includes the Duck Breast Prosciutto, a 2024 Food Award Winner in the “Made in the South Awards”. The single salamis come in an exciting range of flavor profiles and with unique varieties like “Herb & Citrus” with a hint of lavender and lemon peel and Mediterranean Style with a range of fragrant middle eastern spices. All single salamis are shelf-stable, making them easy to display and store.

“Our new packaging and product line reflects our commitment to quality and convenience,” said Debra Moser, President of MeatCrafters. “We believe that enjoying gourmet charcuterie should be an effortless experience, and we are excited to provide our customers with a product that is as delightful to open as it is to eat.”

The colorful new packaging not only attracts attention but also emphasizes the high quality product attributes that MeatCrafters is known for. 5 oz Single Salami varieties: Truffle Mania, One Wild Fennel, Mediterranean, Porcini, Soppressata, Herb & Citrus. 3 oz Sliced varieties: Lomo, Bresaola, Beef Salami, Mild Chorizo Salami, Rosemary Lamb Salami 2 oz Duck Breast Prosciutto.

Customers can look forward to finding MeatCrafters’ new sliced charcuterie and single salamis at select retailers. For more information about our new products, please visit our website at www.meatcrafters.com.

About MeatCrafters

MeatCrafters, founded in 2010 is committed to providing high-quality, nutritious protein sources to our customers and to supporting farmers using sustainable agricultural practices, which help ensure the long-term availability of healthy food options for all.