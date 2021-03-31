Meet Canada’s Newest Cheese Producer: Winnipeg’s Chaeban Artisan

Dan Clapson, Eat North Deli March 31, 2021

There seems to be a burgeoning trend happening across the Prairies when it comes to new local cheesemakers. As someone who loves cheese in all forms, I couldn’t be more excited.

The newest small-scale cheese producer to pop up in Canada is Chaeban Artisan. Based out of Winnipeg, Chaeban is known first and foremost as a Syrian ice cream purveyor with an array of unique flavours that folks can’t (ever) seem to get enough of. In recent months, Chaeban’s owner Joseph Chaeban has also added the role of cheesemaker to his resume and in January, he and his team debuted their first line of cheeses.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Eat North

Related Articles

Deli

How a Cheese Goes Extinct

Ruby Tandoh, The New Yorker Deli August 3, 2020

Mary Holbrook died in February, 2019, at the age of eighty, following a short illness. She left behind no children, and her cousin’s daughter, Catherine Ochiltree, was unable to continue the difficult work of farming and cheesemaking in her absence. By July of that year, the farm ceased production, and Holbrook’s cheeses—Old Ford, Cardo, Sleightlett, and Tymsboro—slipped out of the living tradition and into the pages of history.