Meijer Suspends Service at Meat Counters, Giving $ 2.2M To Pantries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer Inc. has announced this weekend that it is suspending service at “certain service areas” and that it is donating $2.2 million to food pantries to help feed hungry families during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Meijer has no plans to close any of our stores. However, to best serve our customers, we are suspending service at certain service areas such as meat counters and deli salads so that our team members can prepare and package those items for sale in our self-refrigerated cases. Our store teams are working hard to make sure our customers have the products they need.”

