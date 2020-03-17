Meijer Suspends Service at Meat Counters, Giving $ 2.2M To Pantries

FOX 17 News Deli, Meat & Poultry March 17, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer Inc. has announced this weekend that it is suspending service at “certain service areas” and that it is donating $2.2 million to food pantries to help feed hungry families during the coronavirus outbreak.

Meijer posted the following entry on its Facebook page:

“Meijer has no plans to close any of our stores. However, to best serve our customers, we are suspending service at certain service areas such as meat counters and deli salads so that our team members can prepare and package those items for sale in our self-refrigerated cases. Our store teams are working hard to make sure our customers have the products they need.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FOX 17 News

Related Articles

Bakery

Meijer Expects to Sell One Million Paczki Ahead of Fat Tuesday

March 4, 2019 Meijer

Meijer revealed today that is expects to move one million paczkis ahead of the Mardi Gras holiday, otherwise known as Fat Tuesday. A paczki (pronounced “pownch-key”), is a traditional Polish donut that is filled with a sweet filling and covered in powder sugar, icing or glaze. They resemble an American version of a jelly donut.

Retail & FoodService

Meijer to Hire More Than 900 Employees

January 14, 2019 FOX8

“Foundations are set, floors are poured, and the walls are up at each of our new Northeast Ohio stores, so every day we’re a little bit closer to opening our first three locations in Greater Cleveland,” Regional Vice President Tom Wilson said.