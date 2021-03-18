Michel Et Augustin Adds Croissant Chips to Cookie Lineup at Whole Foods Market

BROOKLYN, NY – Butter-obsessed French snack maker Michel et Augustin is set to launch Croissant Chips, its latest pastry-inspired innovation, exclusively at Whole Foods Market. Hitting shelves in March, the quintessential French pastry and the classic American snack combine forces in two irresistible flavors: Sweet and Crispy (blue packaging) and Sweet Cinnamon (red-orange packaging).

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Michel et Augustin and launch Croissant Chips exclusively at Whole Foods Market,” said Allie Hausladen, Grocery Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. “We think our customers will be delighted with the sweet puff pastry snack, a concept truly unique to the cookie category.”

Croissant Chips are a part of Michel et Augustin’s greater goal: to revisit American favorites using French pastry technique, inspiration – and lots of butter. These flaky, bite-sized snacks will land in the cookie aisle, alongside four varieties of the Paris-based company’s Cookie Squares.

“France has such a strong food culture, and we saw an opportunity to take the classic French pastry and make it even more accessible for consumers,” says Danielle King, VP Sales at Michel et Augustin. “Our whole team – from Brooklyn to Paris – has worked hard to debut the world’s first snackable, poppable puff pastry!”

“We generally associate croissants with breakfast, but we wanted to break free of that. So, we made a pastry that can be enjoyed at any moment of the day, paired with just about anything,” says Rebecca Dengrove, Michel et Augustin’s Head of Product Development. “We want it to be clear that there’s no wrong way to eat a Croissant Chip.”

Small batch and certified Kosher, Croissant Chips are baked in the USA with real butter and only simple ingredients. No artificial sweeteners or dyes to see here! Both flavors retail at $4.99 (3oz bag) at Whole Foods Market stores across the United States.

ABOUT MICHEL ET AUGUSTIN

Michel et Augustin is a premium French food company founded in Paris in 2004 by Augustin Paluel-Marmont and Michel de Rovira. The lifelong friends left successful careers to set out on an adventure to make great tasting cookies using simple, high quality ingredients. With that attitude – and a reputation for challenging convention – the duo quickly established themselves as the “Troublemakers of Taste” (“les trublions du goût”) and became entrepreneurial icons in France. In 2015, they brought their unique approach to snacking to the US, with a mandate to bring together the best of French pastry with staples in the American snackscape.