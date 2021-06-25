Mike’s Organic Farm Delivery Service Launches Prepared Foods

Mike’s Organic, a home delivery grocery service in CT and NY has announced the debut of Made by Mike’s, marking the brand’s expansion into the category of prepared foods. The new Mike’s Organic prepared food line features a signature menu of food offerings made in-house utilizing the finest local and organic products sourced from small farms.

The announcement follows on the heels of Mike’s Organic rapid growth over the last few years. Starting in 2019 with the opening of Mike’s Organic retail market in 2019 in Stamford, CT. Then in 2020 Mike’s Organic added over 250 new products to its inventory and expanded its grocery delivery service to additional towns in both Fairfield County (Connecticut) and Westchester County (New York).

Made by Mike’s features a wide range of prepared food selections to suit a variety of tastes, from Glazed Ora King Salmon and Pastured Roasted Chickens to Mac & Cheese and Quinoa Primavera. In keeping with Mike’s Organic commitment to sustainability, all the packaging for Mike’s Organic prepared foods line is 100% compostable.

