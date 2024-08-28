Minnesota’s Redhead Creamery is Now in The Liquor Business

Jenny Berg, The Minnesota Star Tribune Deli August 28, 2024

The popular cheesemaker makes araga, a spirit that’s incredibly rare because its key ingredient, whey, isn’t available to many distillers.

When the folks at Redhead Creamery are crafting their artisan cheeses, they now have liquor in mind. And for good reason.

As award-winning cheeses such as Margie Cheddar and North Fork Whiskey Washed Munster are produced, only about 10% of the milk actually becomes cheese. The rest is whey, a yellowish liquid that can be further broken down into protein — which can be fed to cows or sold commercially for humans — and sugar.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Minnesota Star Tribune

