Missouri Adds Spice to Swift Prepared Foods Incentives

Swift Prepared Foods is in line for $13.9 million in state incentives if it goes forward with building an Italian meats plant in Columbia.

The Missouri Development Finance Board last week approved Swift’s application for $3.1 million worth of BUILD incentives over the next 15 years, said Maggie Kost, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Strategy and Performance Division. In addition, the company will receive $2.9 million from the Statewide Works program, $485,000 from the Missouri Works program and up to $418,687 through the Chapter 100 program, which offers a combination of local and state tax exemptions.

Swift, by state statute, also is eligible for $7 million worth of sales tax exemptions for materials and supplies it would buy to build the plant.

