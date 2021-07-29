Miyoko’s Creamery Inspires Activism, Launches ‘Cheese of Champs’ Program to Champion Change

PETALUMA, Calif.– Miyoko’s Creamery – the originator of the vegan cheese and butter movement – today launched Cheese of Champs, a program that demonstrates how simple choices, like switching to vegan cheese, can have a profound impact on the world. As part of the campaign, Miyoko’s has partnered with five celebrated and decorated vegan athletes to awaken and champion the activist inside all of us.

“At Miyoko’s, we understand that the world, in its current state, is in need of activists championing change for the betterment of our planet, our food system and our general health,” said Miyoko Schinner, Founder and CEO of Miyoko’s Creamery. “In partnering with these five vegan athletes for the Cheese of Champs program, we will defy the status-quo by collaborating across their platforms to challenge and motivate their fans and followers to think beyond themselves and change the world though impactful lifestyle changes, like maintaining an animal dairy free lifestyle with the goal of showing compassion for all living things.”

With all eyes on Team USA right now, Miyoko’s is thrilled to be working with reputable vegan athletes who are more than athletic champions, but champs for change. These athletes include former Team USA members:

David Verburg , American track and field gold medalist

, American track and field gold medalist Rachael Adams , American indoor volleyball bronze medalist

, American indoor volleyball bronze medalist Heather Mitts , American soccer three-time gold medalist

, American soccer three-time gold medalist Dustin Watten , American volleyball bronze medalist

, American volleyball bronze medalist Dotsie Bausch, American cyclist silver medalist

Miyoko’s recognizes that these athletes are more than accomplished champions, they are inspirational changemakers who leverage their platforms for a greater good. As part of Cheese of Champs, Miyoko’s athletes will be offering tips for simple lifestyle changes while motivating their fans to consider the profound effects of collective activism.

Led by the Queen of Vegan Cheese, Miyoko Schinner – Miyoko’s Creamery continues to innovate and develop industry-firsts across plant-based dairy. The innovator of traditional cheese making techniques including the fermentation and enzymatic transformation process of plant milks, the company has developed nutrient rich products including vegan butter, artisan cheese wheels, vegan cream cheese, and most recently, plant milk cheddar cheese sticks.

About Miyoko’s Creamery

Miyoko’s Creamery is a vegan dairy food company founded by Miyoko Schinner, a visionary activist, chef and pioneer who is crafting vegan cheese and butter from plant milks. With compassion at its core, Miyoko’s Creamery is building a future where an animal-free dairy food system is a reality. By combining old-world creamery traditions with new, innovative technology, Miyoko’s Creamery has revolutionized the cheese and butter categories, demonstrating how plant dairy is dairy. From your cheese plate to your dinner plate, Miyoko’s Creamery offers a selection of more than 25 plant milk cheeses and butters for every occasion. Products can be found at nearly 20,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joe’s and Walmart as well as in-home delivery services like Amazon Fresh and Instacart via select retailers. Established in 2014, and based in Petaluma, California, Miyoko’s Creamery is a registered B-Corp. For more information or recipes, visit Miyokos.com or follow @MiyokosCreamery on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.