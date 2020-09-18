Montchevre Spiced Pumpkin Goat Cheese Hitting Shelves this Fall

This October, America’s #1 goat cheese brand, Montchevre®, is giving fans a reason to head to the cheese case for a treat that will make saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall a little sweeter. Combining autumn’s top flavors with their fan-favorite tangy goat cheese, Montchevre® is pleased to announce the launch of its new and improved seasonal flavor – Spiced Pumpkin.

With a delectable blend of earthy pumpkin, hints of nutmeg and cinnamon and the tangy twist of goat’s milk, it’s the perfect flavor profile to heat up cold-weather cheeseboards, baked goods and desserts, making it anything but basic.

This year, the Montchevre® brand is encouraging fans to think beyond traditional applications and explore the many possibilities of goat cheese. Whether it be whipped into a Pumpkin Goat Cheesecake Dip or melted into this Creamy Pumpkin Chicken Pasta, Montchevre® Spiced Pumpkin is sure to add the perfect touch of fall to any occasion.

Try your favorite recipe with a little goat! Find Montchevre® Spiced Pumpkin this fall at your local Shoprite, HyVee, Stop & Shop, Big Y, Sendik’s, Woodman’s, Marc’s & Acme.