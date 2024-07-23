Murray’s Cheese Cave Aged Cheeses Win 7 Awards at American Cheese Society 

NEW YORK, NY – Murray’s Cheese announced that seven cheeses from their Cave Aged line have been named winners at the annual American Cheese Society (ACS) conference. Every year, the ACS competition showcases the talent and craft of American cheesemakers, judging each cheese through a technical and aesthetic evaluation.

This is the twentieth anniversary year of Murray’s state-of-the-art cheese caves in New York City, where they age and ripen cheeses made by cheesemakers around the world. In recent years, the retailer introduced its own line of Murray’s Cave Aged cheeses, with more than a dozen one-of-a-kind cheeses developed by Murray’s in collaboration with local creameries or cheesemakers using their proprietary aging techniques and often a Murray’s original recipe. These projects represent years of development, research, tasting and testing, and the cheeses are available only at Murray’s.

“We are beyond thrilled to celebrate our biggest year yet at the American Cheese Society,” says Nick Tranchina, president of Murray’s Cheese. “I am extraordinarily proud of the creativity and innovation of our affinage team, and I want to give a big thank you to our cheese maker partners for their excellence and support.”

Murray’s has celebrations planned at their Greenwich Village flagship store this fall highlighting the cave aged cheeses, including the debut of select cave aged cheeses at their cheese counters in Kroger stores. The list of award-winning cheeses this year is as follows:

Cave Aged Original Buttermilk Basque (1 st place in Sheep’s milk cheese aged 31-60 days)

A rich, buttery cheese inspired by traditional Basque cheese, made in collaboration with Old Chatham Creamery with an original recipe developed by the Murray’s caves team. The small wheels with a recognizable woven rind age in the caves for one month to form a pudgy paste with a gentle earthiness.

(1 place in washed cheeses made from mixed or other milk) The Farm at Doe Run crafts wheels of cheese using rich sheep’s milk and goat’s milk. Murray’s affinage team then ages the wheels in the caves with a weekly wash in mead, resulting in a savory, semi-firm cheese with notes of root vegetables. Cave Aged Original Stockinghall Cheddar (1 st place in Clothbound Cheddar aged up to 12 months, top 10 cheese overall)

Stockinghall Cheddar is a uniquely Murray’s creation. Cheddar wheels are made at Old Chatham Creamery using Murray’s recipe; the caves team then receives the young wheels, wraps them in cloth, and ages them for a year. The resulting flavors are lemony yogurt with hints of butterscotch and caramel. Winner of American Cheese Society 2019 Best in Show.

The seasonal, extra aged version of Murray’s unique Stockinghall cheddar is even more robust in flavor.

The unique spruce-wrapped round made by the Cellars at Jasper Hill in Vermont and aged in the Murray’s caves was originally created for Eleven Madison Park. Murray’s team of affineurs washes the cheese in cider and watches over as the pucks age to perfection. Greensward has a silky, oozing, spoonable paste that combines tastes of smoky bacon and brandied cherries with woodsy, sprucy notes.

Made in partnership with acclaimed Maryland cheesemaker FireFly Farms, Carpenter’s Wheel is among the newest cheeses in the Murray’s caves. The goat’s milk wheels develop a unique natural rind affixed with the creamery’s colorful barn quilt-inspired label. The sweet and nutty cheese has a crumbly texture and a gentle tang.

Named for its recipe ratio of milk types: an 80:10:10 mix of cow’s milk, sheep’s milk and goat’s milk – this cheese was inspired by Taleggio. Its bold flavor profile is complemented by a rind that tastes of caramelized mushrooms.

In addition to these many awards, Murray’s is the only online retailer that sells Beecher’s Handmade Flagship Reserve, chosen as 3rd place Best in Show by the ACS.



About Murray’s Cheese

Murray’s Cheese is a beloved mainstay in New York City that has evolved into a world-renowned specialty food destination that makes, sources, sells and serves exceptional cheese. Murray’s operates several NYC retail shops, a restaurant, and an e-commerce program with gifts, monthly clubs and cheeses aged in their state-of-the-art cheese caves. Cheese experts also host tasting classes and events, and the company supplies some of the country’s most beloved restaurants with cheese. Murray’s joined the Kroger family in 2017 and their cheese counters and experts guide customers through a joyful shopping experience with 1,200 stores including Kroger, Ralphs, QFC, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and many others throughout the country. Follow along @murrayscheese and www.murrayscheese.com.