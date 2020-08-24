Murray’s Cheese Opens a New Flagship in Long Island City

When Murray’s Cheese first opened in a small storefront on Cornelia Street 80 years ago, they primarily sold milk, eggs, and butter. After becoming a Greenwich Village institution, Murray’s has since expanded, moving to a larger storefront across on Bleecker Street in 2004, and opening a location in Grand Central and cheese-aging caves in Long Island, where the business just announced they’ll be opening a new shop and restaurant. According to a press release, “Murray’s Cheese Bar LIC will be the restaurant’s flagship location and its first-ever full-service bar, with an adjacent cheese shop offering more than 400 specialty items.”

Murray’s Cheese Bar LIC is located at 28-30 Jackson Avenue, part of the three-tower Jackon Park complex that’s just off the Queensboro Plaza subway stations. It replaces the former Murray’s Cheese Bar on Bleecker Street. According to Murray’s website, they are “in the process of evolving our restaurant concept on Bleecker Street.”

