Wine and Cheese Pairings Debut at Murray’s Cheese in Kroger Stores Around the Country

NEW YORK — ­This season, Murray’s Cheese elevates the iconic pairing of wine and cheese, taking inspiration from Sarah Jessica Parker and her award-winning wine label, Invivo X, SJP. Two unique product experiences will debut from the cheese retailer: a curated collection of cheeses selected by SJP to perfectly complement her wines, and a custom cave-aged cheese infused with Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc. Sarah Jessica Parker visited Murray’s in New York City to create these special pairings – click here to go behind the scenes of her wine & cheese tasting.

SJP X Murray’s: The Curated Collection

SJP X Murray’s: The Curated Collection is a holiday entertaining set featuring three wine-friendly cheeses: nutty Young Manchego, caramelly Estate Gouda and doughy Taleggio, plus sea salt crackers, salty olives and must-have jams. This collection is designed to pair perfectly with the flavors of Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé and Pinot Noir. The cheeses are available nationwide on murrayscheese.com and in more than 1,200 Murray’s shops within select Kroger stores across the country, alongside Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc in Kroger stores.

Sarah Jessica Parker comments: “There’s always a dedicated spot in our fridge reserved for cheese and wine, so I’m thrilled to share SJP X Murray’s: The Curated Collection with our customers this season. Hand-picked to match our Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé and Pinot Noir, this special cheese collection is perfect for sharing with (or gifting!) friends and family this holiday season.”

“Buttery cheeses offer a gorgeously rich balance to fruit-forward wines – truly a perfect pairing!” says Elizabeth Chubbuck, Chief Strategy Officer at Murray’s Cheese. “Tasting, pairing and selecting with Sarah Jessica Parker and the Invivo winemakers has been an inspiring journey, and we’re thrilled to offer these pairings to cheese and wine lovers in our shops across the country.”

Murray’s Cave Aged Limited Release Cobblestone infused with Invivo X, SJP

Murray’s Cave Aged Limited Release Cobblestone is a limited-edition cheese with a beautiful labyrinthe rind, available exclusively online and in Murray’s NYC shops. The young cow’s milk cheese from Perrystead Dairy is blended with Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc, hand-formed and aged to perfection in Murray’s New York City cheese caves. The resulting cheese: the fudgy creambomb with citrusy notes is dubbed “Cobblestone” to pay homage to the historic winding streets of SJP and Murray’s West Village neighborhood.

“The Invivo X, SJP and Murray’s creative work is a wonderful expression of how wine and cheese can come together,” says Sarah Jessica Parker. “Visiting Murray’s Cheese earlier this year with my Invivo wine partners, Tim and Rob, was such a special experience. Learning about the cheese-making process, meeting the Murray’s team and tasting the creamy soft cheese made with our Sauvignon Blanc was remarkable. You can’t believe those subtle hints of lime and passionfruit from the wine – it tastes incredible.”

Cobblestone is one of nine cheeses developed this year to celebrate 20 years of Murray’s Cheese caves. It earns its place on the cheese board by bringing together the beloved soft cheese style with SJP’s twice rated top 100 wine in the world and one of the USA’s fastest-growing premium Sauvignon Blancs.*

Murray’s Cheese counters in select Kroger stores offer hundreds of cheeses, cured meats, olives, crackers and specialty food items from all over the world. To find a Murray’s near you, visit https://www.murrayscheese.com/wom/locations.

* Invivo X, SJP is the fastest growing Sauvignon Blanc in value in the premium $15-20 category (Nielsen, latest 52 weeks ending 3.23.24)

