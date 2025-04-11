Mushroom Council Shares Mushroom Trends and Takeaways from 2025 International Pizza Expo

Las Vegas – What happens at Pizza Expo does not stay at Pizza Expo, especially when it involves fresh mushrooms.

Last month, the Mushroom Council attended the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas to connect with manufacturers, menu developers and restaurateurs about the rising demand for and benefits of fresh mushrooms on pizzas. (See video highlights here.)

Walking the show wearing “Here for the Mushrooms” t-shirts, the Council team shared powerful data: According to the 2024 Slice of the Union report, mushrooms are the second most popular pizza topping in the U.S., behind only pepperoni.

Mushroom Pizza Takeaways from the Show

“Mushrooms continue to trend and nowhere is that more apparent and quantifiable than the pizza category,” said Amy Wood, President and CEO of the Mushroom Council.

Wood noted three clear takeaways from the show: mushroom passion, innovation and opportunity for growth. “Pizza industry professionals are major mushroom fans. Innovation with mushrooms abounds, from pies made with combos of specialty mushrooms to new pairings with other fresh produce. And yet, there’s still much opportunity for growth. Despite their popularity, mushrooms have not saturated the pizza category. Pizza pros are eager for more information and inspiration about working with fresh mushrooms and that’s where the Mushroom Council is here to be a resource.”

About the Mushroom Council

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers and importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com.